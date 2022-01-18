Hardy Boyz reuniting for the first time in three years for Big Time Wrestling event

On their Twitter account, independent promotion Big Time Wrestling are promoting a reunion of The Hardy Boyz for their March show in Webster, Massachusetts.

Matt and Jeff, who will team up for the first time in three years since Matt left WWE, will be part of BTW’s 2022 tour with more dates to be announced. The Webster show will happen on March 12. The last time The Hardy Boyz wrestled as a tag team was in April 2019

Jeff was recently released by WWE following an incident at a non-televised live event where he walked off mid way through the match, going back through the crowd and leaving Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre wrestle The Bloodline in a handicap.

BTW is also doing an FTR vs Rock ‘N’ Roll Express match for their January 22 show in Spartanboro, South Carolina.