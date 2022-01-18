Eddie Kingston suffers fractured orbital bone

Eddie Kingston, who was announced as being injured by AEW President Tony Khan last Saturday during the Dark television tapings at Universal Studios, is suffering from a fractured orbital bone according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Kingston was used in promotional material for the Dark tapings, prompting Khan to come out in front of fans and explain why he would not be participating in the ring during the tapings.

He is expected to be out of action for up to a month, not missing any big AEW appearances, but the injury forces him out of the planned match at GCW THE WRLD pay-per-view this coming weekend from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.