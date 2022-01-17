WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more build for the Royal Rumble.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but Omos vs. Reggie was teased last week.

It should be noted that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently advertised for tonight’s RAW, by WWE or the arena. Bobby Lashley will be on the show to respond to last week’s jokes made by Lesnar during their in-ring segment.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Bobby Lashley issues an “All Mighty Response” to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s jokes

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Doudrop

* What’s next for RK-Bro? Can Randy Orton and Riddle bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team Titles

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.