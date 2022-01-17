Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti together in Brazil
AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have gone public with their relationship. The couple continue to post photos from their trip to Brazil on their social media. Conti was born in Rio de Janeiro.
Working out in Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/m9ysLNRoRC
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 17, 2022
I’m the happiest person alive ❤️
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) January 17, 2022
Minha família ♥️ https://t.co/UAV6hsD1fj
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 17, 2022
The internet is heeling on Sammy pretty hard….coming off of that “feel good” segment where he popped the question to “Pam” aka the chubby chick he’d been with since before there was an level of fame&money. Pam seemed like a nice girl and maybe she was so over to the average AEDUB neckbeard because either their current situation for few OR their dream situation for most was a scenario with someone a lot more like “Pam” than Tay Conti…and truly more like DewDrop or whatever her name is or Nia Jax than PamaLambaDingDong. If the aew fanbase is now bummed their boy “changed” and therefore has a bit of heat then Dixie Khan should take advantage of the situation and pair them together on TV and run with it. They have too many dumb factions that are meaningless anyhow…break Sammy away and heel heel him out paired with Tay…since they insist on factions/teams/managers-mentors-coaches for EVERYONE maybe bring in RED-HOT HEELS husband and wife duo of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to help guide Sammy and Tay’s path now that they’re official and the fans turned on them…like M.C.&C.G.’s the only ones on a level to guide them. Totally narcissistic characters. But for real though Sammy and the marriage thing with Pam was just young people being stupid so good for him he wasn’t trapped in that deal and he managed a Chevy Malibu trade-in for a freaking Corvette! Maybe he is a Spanish God?