Raw faces NFL playoff for first time tonight, with Dwayne Johnson on ESPN broadcast/

Monday Night Raw will have some pretty tough competition tonight with the Rams vs Cardinals NFL Playoff, with the game being the first post-season Monday game in league history.

The game, which starts 15 minutes into the first hour of Raw on ESPN and ESPN 2, will also have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well, another nail in the Raw coffin when it comes to viewers.

“One Rock. Two Mannings. Three fanny packs,” tweeted the XFL co-owner yesterday. “Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. This Monday at 8:45PMET,” he added, using the hash tag #TheBiggestShowYet.

Raw is expected to draw either a record-low or a near-record low for this broadcast as no Raw show has ever gone one-on-one against an NFL playoff game.