Notes on Jade Cargill, Matt Cardona, and Donald Trump
– Matt Cardona tweeted…
In a 7 day period I wrestled for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title on PPV, won my debut @nwa match, won the ECW TV title at @GCWrestling_, and threw the title in the trash the next night at GCW.
2022 is mine. Sorry not sorry.
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 17, 2022
– Donald Trump used a WWE theme song at a recent rally…
Undertaker Theme at the #TrumpRally💀 pic.twitter.com/IXk87N3hWo
— (AD) Deo Non Fortuna (@_labour_first) January 16, 2022
– In a post on Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill had a message for her haters.
Stay mad 💅🏾 . can’t lie. That belt looks good AF on me.
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 16, 2022
Zack Rider atill suxxs. Not a f**ing original idea. Ripping off Medusa exact promo.