Notes on Jade Cargill, Matt Cardona, and Donald Trump

In a 7 day period I wrestled for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title on PPV, won my debut @nwa match, won the ECW TV title at @GCWrestling_, and threw the title in the trash the next night at GCW.

2022 is mine. Sorry not sorry.

— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 17, 2022