Notes on Eddie Kingston and Asuka

– While speaking on The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that Asuka could be making her way back to WWE very soon. He stated during the show that he believes she should be cleared now for an in-ring return.

– Eddie Kingston will be taking a break from in-ring action due to injury. According to PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Kingston was injured this past weekend at AEW’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida.

Kingston won’t be able to work the upcoming GCW “The Wrld On GCW” PPV at the Hammerstein Ballroom as word around the corner is that he’ll be out for a few weeks due to his injury