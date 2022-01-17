LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to a packed house. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Jimmy hypes the Road to the Royal Rumble.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The announcers hype tonight’s RAW line-up as Lynch hits the ring to pose for the crowd. We see how Lynch helped Doudrop win last week’s #1 contender’s Triple Threat for a title shot at the Royal Rumble, and how Lynch slapped Doudrop after the match but had her Man-Handle Slam blocked before retreating to the floor.

Lynch welcomes us to the Big Time. She says we’re less than 2 weeks from The Rumble and the RAW women’s division has never been hotter, and she’s responsible for that. The division is so hot we have stars from older generations coming back, including WWE Hall of Famers Lita and The Bella Twins, and Mickie James, all hoping they can win and then challenge Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Lynch says WWE needs her because she makes stars, just look at Doudrop. Lynch goes on about Doudrop and how she got Doudrop the title match because that’s what she does – she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch does admire Doudrop’s tenacity, but not really. She goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Doudrop.

Doudrop circles the ring and stares Lynch down before entering. Doudrop says Lynch didn’t get her anything, she got herself this title match at Royal Rumble, but if it was Lynch’s plan to face Doudrop instead of the others, then she’s made a big mistake. Doudrop warns Lynch to stay out of her way tonight. Lynch says if Doudrop follows her lead, she will get her another win this week. The music interrupts and out comes Bianca Belair.

Belair announces that she will be in The Rumble and says she will win again this year, like last year, and will go back to WrestleMania and just might challenge Lynch or Doudrop. Belair goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Liv Morgan. Morgan says she is also entering The Rumble, but she will be the one to win. Liv goes on with her promo but Doudrop drops a loud snore into the mic, saying Belair and Morgan are boring. Doudrop calls for a referee so she can shut them both up. The referee hits the ring and a scuffle breaks out as we go to commercial.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair

Back from the break and we see RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy backstage warming up for their graduation ceremony later tonight. We go back to the ring and the tag team match with Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is underway. Belair tangles with Doudrop and a suplex attempt is blocked. Belair keeps fighting but Doudrop levels her.

Lynch tags herself in and Doudrop isn’t happy as they have words. Lynch keeps talking trash but turns around to a dropkick by Belair. Morgan tags in and unloads on the champ, leveling her with a dropkick. Liv with a high knee strike in the corner. Becky runs into a back elbow and Liv follows up with a missile dropkick from the top. Liv keeps control and nails double knees to the face for a really close 2 count as Doudrop runs in for the save.

Belair attacks Doudrop but can’t get her up for KOD. Doudrop sends Belair into the turnbuckles. Doudrop goes on until Liv dumps her over the top rope to the floor. Becky comes from behind and rolls Liv for 2. Liv and Becky trade offense now.

Becky nails the Man-Handle Slam out of nowhere for a close 2 count as Doudrop runs in and nails a splash to Liv and Becky to break kit up. Doudrop goes for a pin but she’s not legal. She goes over and lifts Becky’s arm to tag herself in. Doudrop then comes back over and hits the big splash to Liv for the pin to win.

Winners: Doudrop and Becky Lynch

– After the match, Doudrop goes to the second rope and nails the big Bonzai Drop to Lynch. We go to replays. Doudrop taunts Becky and talks some trash while she’s down.

– Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke are backstage with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. Reggie asks Edge for some pointers against Omos tonight. Edge doesn’t think Reggie has a chance but he wishes him good luck. Beth tells Dana she’s so proud of her hard work, and the fact that she is a champion after working hard these years. Reggie runs off and Brooke chases after him. Beth and Edge walk away and Edge greets WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, who wants to pick Edge’s brain about the Royal Rumble Match. Edge is giving Priest some advice when a staffer walks up and hands a note to Phoenix. It’s a note from Maryse, who wants to meet her in the ring, woman-to-woman. She says that’s suspicious and Edge agrees. Edge says he’s coming with her. They walk off and Kevin Owens approaches Priest, saying he’s looking forward to their match tonight. Priest isn’t buying what Owens is saying, about looking forward to a good, clean match to show off their technical sides. Owens says he has an announcement to go make, so he will see Priest later.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for another must see episode of The Kevin Owens Show. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is in the ring. He welcomes us to The Kevin Owens Show and says he would like to say he’s glad to be in Tulsa, but that would be a vile lie because this place is bad. Owens goes on and introduces his best friend, who will become WWE Universal Champion after defeating Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Owens continues with the grand introduction and out comes Seth Rollins.

We get a look back at what happened on SmackDown with Rollins and The Bloodline as he enters the ring. Owens takes the mic and welcomes Rollins, and goes on about how much he admires Rollins for his look, his suits, and also for how she went to SmackDown and confronted Reigns last week. Owens says Rollins is the guy who set The Table. Rollins says truth is – Reigns is rattled, a little nervous, and scared. Rollins goes on and says he’s playing chess while Reigns is playing checkers, and it will be like taking candy from a baby at the Royal Rumble if Reigns keeps it up.

Rollins reveals he will turn the WWE Universal Title back to red if he wins it. Owens and Rollins go on about the match until Owens has some big news to reveal. Owens announces his spot in the 30-Man Royal Rumble. Owens says he and Rollins get to give fans the biggest match ever, for the Universal Title. Rollins seems hesitant at first but they are on the same page when the music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, telling them to shut up. Priest says not one person on the planet thinks Rollins can defeat Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Priest goes on with trash talking from the stage and says he just spoke with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, who ruled that their match starts right now. We go back to commercial.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan. We go back to the ring and the bell rings as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest locks up with Kevin Owens to begin this non-title match.

Priest works on Owens’ arm and Owens turns it around. They run the ropes and Priest levels Owens with a big shot, turning him inside out. Priest with a big kick from the apron. Owens comes back and drops Priest over the top rope, then stops away. Owens grounds Priest from behind and ends up chopping away.Priest takes them and just starts seething now as Owens pleads. Priest unloads and Owens retreats to the floor.

Priest follows as the referee counts. Priest runs around and leaps at Owens but Owens nails him in the jaw with a superkick in mid-air. Owens goes to the apron ans flies off with a big Frogsplash. Owens stands tall and yells out while Priest is flat on his back at ringside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest mounts a comeback as Owens misses a shot. Priest lifts Owens and drops him face-first into the mat. Priest charges with the Stage Dive into the corner. Owens goes on and rocks Priest but Priest levels him with a big clothesline. Priest goes on and hits a Broken Arrow for a close 2 count. Priest beats Owens around and takes him back to the top. Owens fights back with punches and headbutts but Priest also fights back.

Owens blocks a superplex and headbutts Priest to the mat. Owens follows up with a big senton for a close 2 count. Priest kicks out and Owens can’t believe it.

Priest blocks a Stunner, and another. Owens blocks The Reckoning but comes back with a big Pop-Up Powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Priest still kicks out and Owens shows some frustration. Priest with a big kick to the head as they get back to their feet. Priest comes right back with South of Heaven chokeslam but Owens kicks out just in time. Priest can’t believe it now.

Owens is selling a hurt leg due to the chokeslam. He goes down on the leg as it gives out as Priest tries to whip him across the ring. The referee checks on Owens and calls for a trainer as fans boo. Owens is just suckering Priest in to drop him with a Stunner out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens quickly exits the ring and laughs as his music hits. Owens looks on from the ramp as Priest tries to recover in the ring.

– We see how Alpha Academy won the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro last week. We go back to the ring and “Pomp And Circumstance” plays, but this is no tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage. New RAW Tag Team Champions Otis and Chad Gable appear on the ramp. They head to the ring for a special graduation ceremony as we go back to commercial.

