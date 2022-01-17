Cody Rhodes AEW EVP note

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly not under an Executive Vice President contract with the company.

As noted earlier, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and that he has been working as a free agent ever since then. Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.

In an update, there has been a lot of speculation on Rhodes’ status as AEW EVP ever since the contract status update was revealed this morning, and if there’s a separate contract for his EVP duties, but Fightful has reported that Rhodes is not under any kind of contract with AEW right now.

“He’s a free agent, with no contract with AEW at the moment,” a source said when asked about Rhodes’ status as Executive Vice President.

There is still no word on when Rhodes is expected to sign a new AEW contract, but we will keep you updated.

In December Rhodes told Sports Illustrated the following regarding his future with AEW, “As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We (the EVP’s) all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Rhodes became a three-time TNT Champion by defeating Sammy Guevara for the title back on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage on December 25. He was scheduled to defend against Guevara in a rematch at Battle of The Belts on January 8, but was pulled from the show due to a medical issue. Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim AEW TNT Champion at Battle of The Belts instead. Cody has been announced to make his AEW TV return this Wednesday during Dynamite from Washington, DC.

