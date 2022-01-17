Cody Rhodes AEW contract update

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly a free agent.

Rhodes’ AEW contract reportedly expired at the end of 2021, technically making him a free agent, according to Fightful Select. Rhodes has been working without a contract since then.

Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.

There is no word on when Rhodes is expected to sign a new AEW contract, but we will keep you updated. Rhodes recently told Sports Illustrated that his future is with AEW.

Rhodes, who also works as an Executive Vice President for AEW, became a three-time TNT Champion by defeating Sammy Guevara for the title back on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage on December 25. He was scheduled to defend against Guevara in a rematch at Battle of The Belts on January 8, but was pulled from the show due to a medical issue. Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim AEW TNT Champion at Battle of The Belts instead.

Rhodes is scheduled to make his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite from Washington, DC, but there’s no word on when the title match with Guevara will take place.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes’ status.