The Briscoes Holding An Open Challenge For The GCW Tag Team Titles

Jan 16, 2022 - by James Walsh

Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the Briscoes will be holding an open challenge for the GCW tag team titles at the highly anticipated “Wrld on GCW” event from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The Wrld On GCW will air live on pay-per-view. Below is the updated card:

*The Briscoes hold open challenge for the GCW tag team titles

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Blake Christian

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

