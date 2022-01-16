Tammy Sytch Issues Statement

Tammy Sytch has issued a brief statement on her recent arrest and is also asking for help in locating her lost dog. As previously reported, Sytch was charged with two charges of illegally possessing a weapon and a charge of terroristic threats after she allegedly threatened to murder an intimate partner while wielding a pair of scissors, which is said to have been recorded on a responding officer’s dash camera.

Sytch posted to her Facebook page writing:

“I am ok. I am laying low for a bit. But I’m m ok. Don’t believe the media. Please don’t.”

She also posted to her page saying that her dog Sissy is missing, writing:

“LOST DOG: keansburg, no area. White and tan Maltese/Yorkie mix. Answered to sissy. Last seen at 250 beachway ave, keansburg, NJ. Please message for help. Thanks”