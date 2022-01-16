Sasha Banks’ father Reo Varnado passes away

Sasha Banks’ father, Reo Varnado, passed away on Friday. The announcement was made by his brother Ricky on Facebook.

“My heart is hurting badly, my brother Reo Varnado passed away last night @ 10:30pm, I need prayers & comfort to make it through this rough period in my life!!! R I P my brother, I’m going to miss you dearly,” Ricky wrote.

Reo owned the well-known Portland restaurant Reo’s Ribs on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and he was also Snoop Dogg’s uncle.

“Uncle. Reo. U will be missed. Thank u for loving me and the whole world u were a blessing,” Snoop Dogg in a tribute on Instagram.

Banks has not publicly commented on her father passing away at time of this writing.