Roman Reigns surpasses Brock Lesnar as longest-reigning Universal champion

Roman Reigns officially became the longest-reigning Universal champion, with 504 days and counting, surpassing Brock Lesnar.

Reigns has been champion since Payback in August 2020 when he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a non holds barred triple threat match, ending The Fiend’s seven-day reign which started the previous week at SummerSlam.

Reigns sits #2 in the overall combined reigns chart, with 567 days so far over two separate title runs. Brock Lesnar is #1 with a total of 686 days as champion over three title reigns.

There have been a total of eight different Universal champions since the title was introduced in 2016. The other six apart from Reigns and Lesnar are Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, The Fiend, Goldberg, and the first-ever champion Finn Balor.

Balor dropped the title the next day after he won it after he was injured in his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins.