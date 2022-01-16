Rey Mysterio to be cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 video game

German-based gaming reporter Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews revealed that Rey Mysterio will be the cover Superstar of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game.

This is the first time that the multi-time champion will be featured on the cover of the WWE video game. 2K did not release a game last year following several complaints from the previous release and used the break to fix many flaws and produce an overall better game.

The game is set to be released on Friday, March 11, with an early access for those eager to get their hands on it before set for Tuesday, March 8.

Those who pre-order WWE 2K22 and those who purchase the Deluxe version will receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, and Boneyard Match Undertaker. An nWo 4-Life edition of the game will also be released.