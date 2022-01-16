Mustafa Ali requests his release from WWE

In a message on social media, Mustafa Ali announced that he has requested his release from WWE.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE,” Ali wrote. “Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

The 35-year-old Illinois native has been working for WWE since 2016 and despite being a very solid worker, he has had limited opportunities to shine. Ali was briefly put in the spotlight in 2019 when he was supposed to be part of the Elimination Chamber match but was replaced by Kofi Kingston due to an injury. Kofi eventually went on to win the WWE title at WrestleMania two months later. Ali was also put as the leader of Retribution in 2020 but that faction failed spectacularly, mainly thanks to some very bad booking decisions.