Charlotte Flair On Another Feud With Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TV Source Magazine about a wide range of topics, including which new stars she hopes to feud with and how she feels about another rivalry with Sasha Banks’. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she hasn’t had a feud with Banks in about five years but that they can deliver everything fans expect:

Sasha and I haven’t had a program on TV in five years, but when we cross paths again on TV, I believe it will be what everyone expects and more.

Other WWE stars she’d like to have feuds with:

I’ve never had a full feud with Naomi. I would love to face her again. I want to do a full program with Shayna Baszler; I admire her and her background. I also think that Bianca and I will need to have a full program at some point. I had a taste of what we could do on Raw, and I would like to go back to that and have a full program. She’s so athletic and powerful, and I need more time with her. Rhea also definitely has unfinished business with me. I would love to share more moments with her. I really want to fight everyone. I’m a different performer now, and I guess I have unfinished business with everyone.