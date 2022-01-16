All men’s tag teams from this year’s Dusty Tag Team Classic announced

The eight men’s teams who will participate in the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were revealed by WWE during multiple posts on social media.

The tournament kicks off this coming Tuesday on USA Network and will have Wes Lee and Nash Carter, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Kushida and Ikemen Jiro, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, Zack Gibson and James Drake, Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward, Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde, and Julius and Brutus Creed.

The winners of this tournament will get a crack at the NXT Tag Team titles currently held by Imperium. MSK won the tournament last year.

This will be the seventh Dusty Tag Team Classic, with WWE holding it every year since 2015 apart from 2017. A women’s tournament will also be held this year. The tournament for the NXT women was introduced last year.