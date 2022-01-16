AEW Dark *SPOILERS* from Orlando

AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Session 1

– Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents

– Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez

– Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent

– Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray. Post-match, they did an interview with Tony Schiavone to talk about the match against House Of Black Wednesday.

– Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Waves and Curls. Post-match, Anderson and Johnson talked with Schiavone about the match against FTR Wednesday.

– Anna Jay (w/ -1) defeated Tiffany Nieves

– Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Anthony Greene in a competitive match, followed by an interview with Schiavone about The Inner Circle.

– Bear Country defeated two enhancement talents wearing Zubaz pants

– Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Peter Avalon and JD Drake (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

– Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) in a competitive match that was given some time

– Diamante defeated Milo

– Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross

– Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk

– QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona

– 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit and an enhancement talent

– Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent that he carried to the ring from the back

– Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tahaka

– Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated two enhancement talents

– Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton

– Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w -1) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash. Post-match, an interview with Schiavone was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory to set up a future match.

– Adam Cole defeated Kaun in a good, competitive match. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, Cole ordered Schiavone to leave the ring and then talked about his mixed tag match coming up on Dynamite.

– Fuego del Sol defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

– Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins

– Lance Archer defeated Dean Alexander

– Sonny Kiss defeated J.P. Harlow

– Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents

– Abadon defeated an enhancement talent

– Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas defeated two enhancement talents

– Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w/ -1) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)

– Megan Bayne defeated Shaloncé Royal

– Daniel Garcia defeated Tony Vincita

– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent

– Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade (w/ Charlette Renegade)

– Max Caster defeated Mike Reed

– Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country

– Jora Johl defeated Teddy Goodz

– Emi Sakura defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)

– Shawn Dean defeated Rohit Raju

– Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy) defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico)