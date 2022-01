Smackdown on FOX did 2,059,000 viewers in the overnight rating, down 101,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Last week’s show did 2,271,000 in the final rating when numbers came out on Monday.

The first hour started with 2,069,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 2,050,000 in the second hour. The show did 0.50 in the 18-49 demo, tied first with many other shows on network.

