Poll results: 2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Feud of the year?
2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Feud of the year?
Omega vs. Page (28%, 116 Votes)
MJF vs. Jericho (20%, 81 Votes)
Cole vs. O’Reilly (13%, 53 Votes)
Reigns vs. Edge (12%, 51 Votes)
CM Punk vs. MJF (12%, 48 Votes)
Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (8%, 32 Votes)
Reigns vs. Cena (7%, 30 Votes)
Total Voters: 411
Past winners:
2020: Sasha vs. Bayley
2018: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
2016: Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy
2014: Dixie Carter vs. Bully Ray