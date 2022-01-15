Poll results: 2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Feud of the year?

Jan 15, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Feud of the year?

Omega vs. Page (28%, 116 Votes)
MJF vs. Jericho (20%, 81 Votes)
Cole vs. O’Reilly (13%, 53 Votes)
Reigns vs. Edge (12%, 51 Votes)
CM Punk vs. MJF (12%, 48 Votes)
Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (8%, 32 Votes)
Reigns vs. Cena (7%, 30 Votes)

Total Voters: 411

Past winners:
2020: Sasha vs. Bayley
2018: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa
2016: Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy
2014: Dixie Carter vs. Bully Ray

