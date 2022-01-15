Next challengers for The Usos

The Viking Raiders are your new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with The Usos introducing four tag teams for a #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way. The match saw The Viking Raiders defeat Los Lotharios, Cesaro and Mansoor, and Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

After introducing the teams and working the mic for a few minutes, The Usos delivered superkicks to Erik and Mansoor to get things started as SmackDown went to a commercial break. The brothers then watched the bout while doing commentary. The finish to the match saw Erik and Ivar deliver The Viking Experience to Humberto for the pin.

As seen below, The Usos spoke to Megan Morant after SmackDown went off the air and looked forward to having new challengers. As they did on SmackDown, The Usos promised that this will be a “one and done” program.

The Usos retained the straps over The New Day in a Street Fight on last week’s SmackDown, which came just days after they retained over The New Day in a standard tag team bout at WWE Day 1. Before that, their last title defense was a Street Fight win over The Street Profits on the October 15 edition of SmackDown. They have been champions since defeating The Mysterios at Money In the Bank on July 18 of last year. The Viking Raiders have never held the blue brand titles.

There’s no word on when Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will defend against Erik and Ivar, but we will keep you updated.

