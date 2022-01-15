Jon Moxley back next week…for Game Changer Wrestling

Jon Moxley will be making his return to the ring on January 23 as he defends his GCW championship against Homicide.

The event, titled THE WRLD ON GCW, will be taking place from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and carried on pay-per-view by FITE.

Mox has not appeared on AEW television since October when he checked himself into an alcohol rehab facility and missed the Full Gear pay-per-view where he was supposed to take on Bryan Danielson in the final of the AEW World Title eliminator tournament.

It’s unclear if his title defense means that he is imminently returning to AEW. Mox won the title from Matt Cardona in September of last year at The Art of War Games in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.