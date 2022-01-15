GLOW star Alison Brie joins new John Cena movie Freelance

GLOW star Alison Brie has been cast to star opposite John Cena in a new action-comedy movie titled Freelance according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The story revolves around an ex-special forces operator, played by Cena, who takes a job providing security for a journalist, played by Brie, who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator.

“Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them and each other,” a description by the Hollywood Reporter reads.

Brie was the leading star in GLOW, playing the character of Ruth Wilder who wrestled as Zoya the Destroya in the series.

Production is due to begin later this month in Colombia. Pierre Morel will be directing.