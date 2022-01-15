GCW Most Notorious Results: Kevin Nash & Sabu Appear, Matt Cardona vs. Rhino, More

GCW held their Say You Will show on Friday night featuring appearances by Kevin Nash and Sabu, plus more. You can see the full results of the show below, per PWInsider:

* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Nate Webb, Dante Leon, Jimmy Lloyd, and Ninja Mack

* Jordan Oliver defeated Leon Ruff

* Kevin Nash came out and introduced Alex Shelley for a joint promo

This is WILD!! Kevin Nash is in GCW!!#GCWNotorious @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/fRBxhbMyJE

— (@WrestlingCovers) January 15, 2022

* Alex Shelley defeated Jimmy Jacobs

* Matt Cardona defeated Rhino and declared himself the new ECW TV Champion

* Tony Deppen defeated Dark Sheik

* Sabu came out and cut a promo before being interrupted by Atticus Cogar. Matthew Justice attacked Cogar and Sabu hit Cogar in the face with a chair.

* Atticus Cogar defeated Matthew Justice

* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated 2 Cold Scorpio & Ricky Morton

* EFFY cut a promo after the match taking shots at Jeff Jarrett for attacking him

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Hoodfoot Mo Atlas