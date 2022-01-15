AEW reportedly pitched idea to Lita last year

WWE Hall of Famer Lita reportedly had talks with AEW in 2021.

AEW reached out to Lita back in 2021 to appear on a show, according to a new report by Fightful Select. It was noted that the two sides were unable to come to terms on a deal.

It was noted that AEW pitched a program to Lita that would’ve seen her work a top feud with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, who became champion at Double Or Nothing 2021. There were talks between the two sides and a creative plan laid out, which would’ve seen the feud happen around the time of All Out 2021 in September of last year. Baker ended up retaining her title over Kris Statlander at All Out.

The talks between Lita and AEW reportedly ended on a positive note, and there was a feeling that the two sides could eventually do business together.

Regarding Lita’s WWE status, despite her past injuries, she has not been on their “no contact” list and has been medically cleared to compete for more than four years now.

Lita has not wrestled since participating in a 10-woman tag team match on the October 29, 2018 edition of RAW, which came one night after she and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeated Alicia Fox and current Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James at Evolution.

Lita appeared on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, and will return to the ring for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on January 29 in St. Louis.

