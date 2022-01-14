Tammy Sytch remains in jail with no bond set

Jan 14, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is still incarcerated at the Monmouth County jail in Freehold, New Jersey with no bond set.

The 49-year-old has three charges hanging over her head: two for unlawfully possessing a weapon, listed as “other weapons,” and one for terroristic threats. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office website does not list any other information when using the inmate search look up feature.

Sytch will eventually appear in front of a judge at the Keansburg Municipal Court but no date has been listed either.

