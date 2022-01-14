Tammy Sytch Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man with Scissors Before Arrest

Cops say WWE legend Tammy Sytch — aka Sunny — allegedly threatened to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors before she was arrested on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned.

In new court documents, law enforcement officers in New Jersey say Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man that could have turned fatal.

Details of how the alleged altercation began are unclear … but in the docs, officers say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and threatened to kill him.

Cops say that an officer witnessed the incident … and added that Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol” during the altercation.

The alleged victim suffered no injuries, cops added.

Sytch was ultimately arrested … and court records show she was booked on three criminal charges — including possessing a weapon for unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats. Jail records show she’s still in custody.

Sytch — who’s had multiple run-ins with the law in the past few years — is considered one of the best female wrestlers ever … being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.