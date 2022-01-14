Notes on Cora Jade, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and DDP

– Happy 21st birthday to Cora Jade.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi has signed a new one year deal to remain with NJPW.

– Jon Moxley vs. Homicide Officially Confirmed For #TheWRLDOnGCW On January 23rd.

*BREAKING* Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW: *GCW World Title Match* MOX

vs

187 Plus:

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0 Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/5lz9YewFax — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2022

– Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) did an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.

During it, the pro wrestling legend talked about Chris Jericho’s current run in the pro wrestling world. He said that Jericho is this generation’s Ric Flair

”To me, Chris Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling. He’s Ric Flair. He’s Ric Flair now. He’s got 30 years, he’s still on top, he continues to reinvent himself, and he can still work ass off. They’re singing his song. That’s got to be the greatest compliment ever. To me, it’s the greatest entrance in wrestling because the people are so involved with it.”