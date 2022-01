Game Changer Wrestling recently announced that The WRLD on GCW will air on traditional pay-per-view as well as being on FITE TV.

Here is the current lineup for The WRLD on GCW:

The WRLD on GCW (1/23)

– ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian

– Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Arez, and Demonic Flamita) vs. Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF)

– Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

– Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela