Lita appearing on Smackdown, updated preview for tonight

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE just announced that Lita will make her first blue brand appearance in almost 20 years tonight. She was recently announced as a participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and will be on tonight’s SmackDown to build to that match.

Lita has not wrestled since participating in a 10-woman tag team match on the October 29, 2018 edition of RAW, which came one night after she and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeated Alicia Fox and current Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James at Evolution.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also see Sami Zayn debut his new InZayn stunt show. Zayn has vowed to “out-Jackass” Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who embarrassed him last week before being confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble.

WWE has also announced that Aliyah will make her SmackDown singles debut on tonight’s show. She will go up against Natalya. Both competitors have been confirmed for the Women’s Rumble Match later this month. Aliyah was called up in the WWE Draft this past October, but has worked just two SmackDown TV matches since then. She teamed with Sasha Banks and Naomi for a six-woman tag match win over Natalya, Shotzi and Shayna Baszler on November 12, and then teamed with Naomi for a loss to Natalya and Baszler on November 19.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Below is the updated line-up:

