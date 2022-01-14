AEW Rampage preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta, plus Jurassic Express defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* An appearance by Jay Lethal

* A special look at Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez

* Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta

* Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET tonight.