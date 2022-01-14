1/14/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Raleigh, North Carolina.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Cole (w/Bobby Fish, Brandon Cutler, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) vs. Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta)

Beretta takes Cole to the corner and delivers a few chops, but Cole comes back with a few knee lifts. Beretta delivers another chop, but Cole counters with more knee strikes. Beretta turns it around and suplexes Cole to the mat, and then delivers elbow strikes against the ropes. Beretta sends Cole to the floor and Cole’s group checks on him. Beretta tells them to get out of the way, and then Cole rushes the apron and pulls Beretta down on the apron. Cole rolls Beretta back into the ring and drops him with a neck-breaker. Cole slams Beretta in the corner, and then Irish whips him to the other side of the ring. Cole delivers another neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Beretta fights back, but Cole sends him to the floor with a kick. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise on the floor, but Beretta counters with a back-body drop. Beretta charges at Cole, but Cole dodges him and Beretta crashes into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.