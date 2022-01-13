WALTER beats Nathan Frazier in last NXT UK match

WALTER has finished up with the WWE NXT UK brand.

Today’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network featured WALTER wrestling his final bout for the brand. The match saw the Imperium leader defeat Nathan Frazier in around 14 minutes.

The Ring General finished Frazier off with a powerbomb, and then stood tall in the middle of the ring as NXT UK went off the air. This was billed as “WALTER’s Last Stand” and his NXT UK Farewell.

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels took to Twitter earlier today and commented on this being the end of an era.

“The end of an era for #NXTUK. A dominant champion and one of the most intense in-ring competitors today… See @WalterAUT’s farewell match TODAY on @NXTUK! @peacockTV @WWENetwork,” he wrote.

WWE and NXT UK posted several related tweets throughout the day, using the “#ThankYouWALTER” hashtag.

WALTER is now working full-time for the main NXT brand in the United States. As seen below, this week’s NXT show featured a vignette with WALTER and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner training with enhancement talent, while going on about their hard work. The group lost to MSK and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil event, but there’s no word yet on what is planned for the future.

Stay tuned for more on WALTER and Imperium. Below are related tweets from today, along with footage of WALTER vs. Frazier, a video package on WALTER’s dominance in NXT UK, a video on his NXT UK rivalry with Pete Dunne, and a compilation of WALTER’s hardest chops in NXT UK: