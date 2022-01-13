Tammy Sytch arrested, charged with weapon possession and terrorist threats

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is back in jail after she was arrested this morning for unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terrorist threats according to TMZ.COM.

Sytch was taken into custody in Keansburg, New Jersey and booked into county jail at 11AM. She had three charges against her, two for illegally possessing a weapon which TMZ says it does not appear to be a firearm and one for terrorist threats.

In New Jersey, the weapon charges carry up to five years prison sentence if convicted and the threat carries up to another year.

Sytch and jail seem to go hand in hand as she was arrested around half a dozen times in the past, mainly for driving under the influence. She did spent eight months in jail in 2018 before she was released again.

The WWE Hall Of Famer runs a very successful OnlyFans account with nearly 100,000 likes on her profile.