PCO signs with Impact

Veteran pro wrestler PCO has reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling.

PCO made his Impact debut with the ROH Rogue Group at last Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, attacking the participants in the 10-Man Hardcore War. Now Pat Laprade reports that PCO has signed a contract with Impact.

The contract allows PCO to continue working for other indie promotions, but Impact dates have to be prioritized.

After originally retiring in 2011, PCO had a career resurgence after he returned to the indies in 2016. He signed with ROH in 2018, and remained with the promotion until recently. He left the company a one-time ROH World Champion, a one-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

The ROH Rogue Group of pro wrestlers will continue to appear on Impact in the coming weeks. You can click here for spoilers from last Sunday’s tapings in Dallas.

Stay tuned for more on PCO in Impact.