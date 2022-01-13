Notes on Scarlett Bordeaux, Tony Schiavone, Bob Caudle, CMLL, more

– David Crockett and Tony Schiavone made the trip over to visit Bob Caudle yesterday in advance of the big AEW Dynamite show. These three all worked together on Mid-Atlantic and World Wide Wrestling for Jim Crockett Promotions.

I’m in Raleigh NC today and got together with my former TBS partner David Crockett and the longtime voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. My fandom of watching wrestling began with David and Bob behind the mic. @AEW tonight on @TBSNetwork 8/7ct pic.twitter.com/hTHPLAqfiV — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) January 12, 2022

– CMLL announced that the company would remain on indefinite hiatus, with no specific plans to return at the moment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL

Promociones Mexico, Coliseo y Revolución informa que, por prevalecer la emergencia sanitaria, continuaremos con la medida de prevención para la propagación del COVID-19 y hemos tomado la decisión de mantener la suspensión de nuestras funciones…#CMLL pic.twitter.com/oZpIgXX3FV — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 12, 2022

