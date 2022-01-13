Notes on Scarlett Bordeaux, Tony Schiavone, Bob Caudle, CMLL, more

Jan 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– David Crockett and Tony Schiavone made the trip over to visit Bob Caudle yesterday in advance of the big AEW Dynamite show. These three all worked together on Mid-Atlantic and World Wide Wrestling for Jim Crockett Promotions.

– CMLL announced that the company would remain on indefinite hiatus, with no specific plans to return at the moment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– New magazine cover for Scarlett Bordeaux

– Happy birthday to a legend…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Su Yung

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal