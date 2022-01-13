Notes on Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett

– Jeff Hardy On Edge Brood Entrance

“wow I popped like a little kid when Edge came out at this past SummerSlam with that first little bit of the Brood entrance, with the fire,”

(via The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy)

– Jeff Jarrett statement on GCW…

“I’ve got a mission statement but it will be slowly, slowly revealed.

Some folks are referring to me as ‘The Last Outlaw’ and maybe that’s the voice that I’m gonna have, that — I’m not exactly sure [about] the message I’m gonna deliver Saturday but it will be a message and that’s sort of my mindset.”