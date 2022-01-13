Notes on Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett

Jan 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Hardy On Edge Brood Entrance

“wow I popped like a little kid when Edge came out at this past SummerSlam with that first little bit of the Brood entrance, with the fire,”

(via The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy)

Jeff Jarrett statement on GCW…

“I’ve got a mission statement but it will be slowly, slowly revealed.
Some folks are referring to me as ‘The Last Outlaw’ and maybe that’s the voice that I’m gonna have, that — I’m not exactly sure [about] the message I’m gonna deliver Saturday but it will be a message and that’s sort of my mindset.”

