Nikki Bella comments on being cleared

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has confirmed that she’s been medically cleared to compete, and she’s looking to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

As noted, WWE recently announced that Nikki and Brie Bella are among those competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. This will be Nikki’s first match since losing to Ronda Rousey at Evolution in October 2018, and first since announcing her retirement in June 2019 after a cyst was found on her brain. This will be Brie’s first match since she and Nikki teamed with Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad on the October 8, 2018 RAW.

In an update, Nikki spoke about her ring return on the latest “Bellas Podcast” episode and said she’s officially cleared for in-ring action.

“In the world of any professional sport, people always make comebacks, but what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want as long as our bodies let us and doctors (let us). I’ve officially got cleared,” she said.

Nikki thanked her doctor, Dr. Juan Santiago Uribe, for clearing her and opening up during the holidays just to see her.

“When we were all in Phoenix, I wasn’t allowed to tell you guys, when we all went there for the holiday weekend. I went in and saw my surgeon and my doctor, Dr. Uribe. You know what I have to say, his staff and him are just amazing,” she explained. “So you all know, they opened up the clinic for me. Everyone was heading out for the holidays because it was literally a few days before Christmas Eve. People came in and met me at 7 am because they all were flying out later that day. They came in, they scanned me because I did MRA, I did scans on my brain, my neck, X-ray, everything you could think of they did to make sure, right. Then we went into Dr. Uribe’s office, and all these people came in just for me and it made me feel so special.”

Nikki says she has unfinished business with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, but she’s interested in making history by winning The Rumble and then challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella.

“I would kind of like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble, to kind of give the middle finger to both champions and go ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like, how badass would that be? Would I not just be the coolest person to go down in history. I feel like I would have a little Stone Cold Steve Austin to me-esque,” she said.

There’s no word on if The Bella Twins will appear on WWE TV before The Rumble but we will keep you updated.

