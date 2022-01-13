Nikki and Brie Bella discuss return at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Brie Bella discussed the news of being in the Royal Rumble this year.

“I officially got cleared,” Nikki said. She noted how she went to her surgeon and there were a lot of people in the room, which made her feel special, but hoped that all those people would be there to give her the good news that she got cleared.

“I’m going in to win, I have unfinished business with Charlotte and I never had business with Becky,” Nikki continued.

She wondered how could it would be if she wins and then give the middle finger to both champions and tell them that she wants to go for the Women’s Tag Team titles with her sister instead.

Brie said she’s getting in shape by not having any alcohol this month and said that the way she was taken out in the first-ever women’s Rumble was not very nice.

“I don’t even remember,” Nikki joked, before Brie warned her that she better watches her back as well.

