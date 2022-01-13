Lance Archer returns and attacks AEW World champ Hangman Page

Lance Archer made his return to AEW last night during Dynamite and made a massive statement by attacking the AEW World champion Hangman Page.

Page was cutting a promo when he was interrupted by Dan Lambert of American Top Team. As Lambert tried to weasel his way to the back, Archer’s theme song kicked in and he stormed out with a chair ready to attack Lambert.

But there was a swerve coming up as Archer decked Page and proceeded to beat him up and finished him off with a Blackout through a chair.

Archer has been out of action since the end of October when he got injured on Dynamite in a match against Eddie Kingston. Archer attempted a top rope moonsault and landed on his head, with his match cut short due to the injury.

He admitted that the injury could have been much worse but thanked all the staff for taking amazing care of him.