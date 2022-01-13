John Cena’s Peacemaker now available on HBO Max

John Cena is back on your television screens starting today but instead on WWE programming, it will be on HBO Max.

Cena will play the leading role in the Peacemaker series which HBO is premiering today. The first three episodes of the show will be available together. Episode one will air on the HBO linear service on January 15. The other five episodes will be released weekly running through February 17.

There will be eight episodes in total for the first season. The show is written and directed by James Gunn, who helmed both Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Cena plays the role of Christopher Smith, who is Peacemaker, a merciless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost. Joining Cena on the show will be Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Filming on the series started in January 2021 in Vancouver, Canada and lasted through July.