NXT viewership/rating for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 647,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.54% from last week’s 685,000 viewers for the New Year’s Evil episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 12.50% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 180,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.62% from the 206,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #24 ranking.

NXT ranked #61 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #53 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT audience was down from the last two weeks, but the episode drew the third-best audience for NXT since Halloween Havoc on October 28. The key demo rating was down from the last two weeks, but in the range of what the show had been doing since Halloween Havoc. This week’s viewership was down 5.54% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 12.50% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 17.4% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and cable news coverage of the President Trump impeachment.

The Curse of Oak Island on History topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating, drawing 2.509 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.516 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.450 million viewers, drawing a 0.75 key demo rating. ABC’s This Is Us topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.94 rating, also drawing 5.013 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the first appearance by Bron Breakker as NXT Champion, Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne in a Crowbar On A Pole Match, Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn, Boa vs. Solo Sikoa, Joe Gacy and Harland vs. a tag team to be announced (Edris Enofe and Malik Blade), Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro and Amari Miller, plus the main event, which was Grayson Waller vs. AJ Styles.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode