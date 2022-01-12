NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic update

The first tag team has been confirmed for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

This week’s WWE NXT saw Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeat Harland and Joe Gacy via DQ to earn their spot in the tournament.

The match ended when Harland was disqualified for failing to stop striking Blade in the corner as the referee warned him with a 5 count. Enofe and Blade were then confirmed for The Dusty Classic.

The Men’s Dusty Classic will begin on next week’s NXT episode, while the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin some time in February.

It’s likely that tournament matches will air on NXT and WWE 205 Live, as they did in 2021.

The winners of the tournaments will receive title shots at NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction.

Stay tuned for more on the 2022 Dusty Classic tournaments. Below are a few shots from last night’s qualifying match, and a related backstage segment featuring MSK and Dakota Kai: