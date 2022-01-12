Hogan: “100% Betty and Sidney were also jabed their dropping like flies”

Hulk Hogan has managed to receive backlash after his Facebook account made some comments on Betty White, Bob Saget and Sidney Poitier’s deaths. The trio of celebrities all passed recently and on a video posted to comedian Josh Pray’s Facebook page reacting to Saget’s passing, he responded to a comment suggesting that Saget’s death was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine.

After the original commenter wrote “Many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500 Alex,” Hogan (or at least his official Facebook account) replied:

The comment has now been edited (it now just reads “I”) after Hogan was criticized for the comment, but of course it had already been screenshot and shared online.

Hogan has yet to comment on the matter.

Hogan’s comments prompted The Tonight Show to react…