Danhausen fills out application for A&W, restaurant says he’s hired

Jan 12, 2022 - by James Walsh

Danhausen filled out an application to get hired by a familiar-sounding company, but he perhaps should have looked more closely at the name. The very evil ROH alumnus posted to Twitter noting that he was having a “very busy, very evil day” filling out applications, with a photo of a job application for A&W (the restaurant, not AEW).

As you can see below, Danhausen filled it out like an AEW application listing “Tony,” CM Punk, and “Billy Ass” as his references. A&W may have realized Danhausen’s error, but they were happy to take him on anyway as they replied with:

