Corey Graves cleared to resume in-ring career after seven years

WWE Raw announcer Corey Graves has been cleared to wrestle after seven long years according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Sapp broke the news on his Fightful Select website today.

The 37-year-old Graves signed with WWE in 2011 and was part of FCW and the early days of NXT until he suffered multiple concussions which put on the brakes on his in-ring wrestling career. His struggles and eventual alternate job offer as a commentator were featured as part of the WWE Breaking Ground documentary series on the WWE Network. He is a former NXT Tag Team champion with Adrian Neville, who now goes by the name of PAC.

Graves announced his in-ring retirement during the NXT Takeover: R Evolution pre-show in December 2014 and joined the NXT commentary team. In 2016 he moved to the main roster where he served as commentator for Monday Night Raw and later Smackdown as well.

He made his in-ring debut in March 2000 and wrestled on the independent circuit for nine years before being scooped up by WWE and has a win against AJ Styles and Cesaro from their indie days.