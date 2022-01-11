WWE hires Seth Zaslow as new SVP and Head of Investor Relations

WWE announced the appointment of Seth Zaslow as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. He succeeds longtime WWE finance executive Michael Weitz in this role. In addition to continuing to oversee financial planning and analysis, Weitz will add responsibility for the treasury function, capital markets and corporate development projects. Both executives will report directly to WWE Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick III.

Zaslow will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor relations program. He will serve as the primary liaison between WWE and the investment community overseeing all aspects of investor relations programs and initiatives.

Zaslow brings over 20 years of experience in various investor relations and finance roles. Prior to his appointment, he served as the head of investor relations for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. and AMC Networks Inc., where he oversaw the creation of the investor relations function for both companies. Earlier in his career, Zaslow held various senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation and Time Warner Inc. (predecessor to WarnerMedia).