WWE files new WWE trademark, JONAH headlining NJPW Strong Saturday night
– WWE has filed for a new trademark:
On January 6, WWE filed a new trademark for the term “As Close As It Gets.” Its intended use is for “entertainment services.”
– JONAH vs. David Finlay to headline NJPW Strong Saturday night
On #njpwSTRONG this week!
JONAH faces David Finlay one on one!
Dave Dutra debuts against Brody King!
LA Dojo battle the Stray Dog Army!https://t.co/IQ41nAnn8M#njnemesis pic.twitter.com/IXcidey781
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 11, 2022