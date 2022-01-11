WWE files new WWE trademark, JONAH headlining NJPW Strong Saturday night

– WWE has filed for a new trademark:

On January 6, WWE filed a new trademark for the term “As Close As It Gets.” Its intended use is for “entertainment services.”

JONAH vs. David Finlay to headline NJPW Strong Saturday night

