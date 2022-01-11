Several updates to the WWE Royal Rumble card

Big E is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

This week’s RAW saw Big E declare his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. He then took a singles loss to Seth Rollins.

There are now 20 open spots for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Big E joins Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, and AJ Styles as confirmed entrants for the match.

On a related note, this week’s RAW saw Doudrop defeat Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was also made official for The Rumble.

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, 20 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse